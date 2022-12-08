Harbeck, Delorit to run for Grafton village president

GRAFTON — Two people have now taken out papers to run for Grafton village president after current, longtime President Jim Brunnquell said he would not seek another term.
Trustees Lisa Harbeck and Dan Delorit both confirmed to the News Graphic that they will run for the position.
Harbeck has been on the Village Board since 2010.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work closer with village of Grafton staff and to have the opportunity to work with newly elected trustees,” she said. “I am privileged to continue representing our citizens, and I look forward to working with the full board for what is best for the Grafton community.”
Harbeck is a cancer care coordinator for Aurora Cancer Care.
Delorit has served on the Village Board for 2 1/2 years, which he said gives him “unique insight on collaboration and common sense.” “I have always represented the village residents and the village staff with an open ear and would continue to do the same as president,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Delorit is retired from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He has a small business repairing clocks.