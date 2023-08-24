TEACHER AND PRINCIPAL APPLICATIONS
MILWAUKEE — Nominations of Wisconsin prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers and principals can now be submitted on the website KohlEducation. org for the 2024 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards.
Awards are $6,000, with an additional $6,000 grant being awarded to the school of each selected teacher and principal. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awards 100 Fellowships and 16 Leadership awards annually from among all applicants throughout the state.
For teachers or principals to be considered for an award, they must be nominated by a parent, student, other teacher, community member, or school administrator. Wisconsin teachers and principals in grades PK through 12 who plan to continue in their current capacity for at least one year are eligible to be nominated. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship recognizes teachers who have demonstrated superior ability to inspire love of learning in their students, have motivated others, and have provided meritorious service both in and outside the classroom. The program also recognizes and supports principals who demonstrate administrative leadership and who positively influence school culture.
Online nominations must be submitted at KohlEducation.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, cooperative educational service agencies, several education-related associations, and community representatives. Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,547 grants to teachers and principals, and 3,547 matching grants to their schools throughout the state for a total of $17.36 million. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship and Leadership programs are co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the state’s 12 cooperative educational service agencies.
STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
MILWAUKEE — Online applications for the 2024 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted online at KohlEducation.org. A total of 100 Wisconsin students will be selected to receive $10,000 scholarships from among a pool of applicants.
Applicants must be Wisconsin residents who will graduate from a Wisconsin high school in 2024 and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/ technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit www.KohlEducation.org/studentexcellence.
Selection of recipients are made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association, several education-related associations, and community representatives. Since the inception of the program in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,400 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $11.3 million. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship program partners with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association, and Cooperative Educational Service Agencies.