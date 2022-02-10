MEQUON - More details have been released on the timeline for work on the north end of the Interstate 43 corridor project. The full scope of the project affects 14 miles of freeway between Silver Spring Drive in Glendale and Highway 60 in Grafton and includes adding a third lane in both the northbound and southbound lanes.
The project also includes building a new freeway interchange at Highland Road in Mequon and reconstructing five existing interchanges:
- Good Hope Road
- Brown Deer Road, which includes building a new diverging diamond interchange
- County Line Road, which will include a new full-access interchange
- Mequon Road
- Pioneer Road
Beginning the week of Feb. 21, Highland Road between Port Washington Road and Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to close for bridge and interchange construction. The road is scheduled to reopen in the fall of this year, according to a WisDOT press release.
Motorists are encouraged to use Port Washington Road, Pioneer Road and Lake Shore Drive to get around the closure.
Highland Road east of Lake Shore Drive will be reconstructed beginning early this spring, though bi-directional traffic will be maintained. That project is also expected to be completed this fall.
All lanes will be shifted to the west at the intersection of Port Washington Road and Highland Road.
The I-43 corridor project is estimated to cost the state an estimated $550 million. According to a WisDOT press release, the agency has maintained these interchanges, bridges and pavement for over 50 years.
"The structures and pavement are at the end of their useful life cycle," according to the release. "The I-43 north-south freeway is among the busiest routes in Wisconsin and is a critical Interstate link between southeast Wisconsin and the entire state."
