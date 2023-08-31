SAUKVILLE — It was a busy summer for the Ozaukee County Historical Society. Both its Ozaukee County Pioneer Village and Stony Hill School saw improvements, thanks to the help of numerous volunteers.
Allen Buchholz, Jim Noster, Jim Punzel, Brian Schmit, Ken Albinger, Ron Helberg, Jim Stuckert, Ken Wegner and Mike Eernisse have been replacing the split rail fence around the perimeter of the village.
And over the past two weeks, the 1940 Milwaukee Road Rib-Side Caboose has had an extreme makeover, going from black epoxy primer to the perfect Milwaukee Road Orange, thanks to the work of Doug Peterson Painting LLC and his crew. The caboose had a new steel frame installed by Jackson Welding and was sandblasted earlier in the summer.
At Stony Hill School, all of the paths leading up to the school house were redone with new stone donated by Hartmann Sand & Gravel Co., Inc. All In One Lawn service worked to spread the stone material throughout the area.
This was a well-needed improvement and just in time for the Ozaukee County Historical Society Fall School Tour Program, according to OCHS officials.
Ozaukee County Pioneer Village will be open each weekend from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of October.
There are also two more upcoming events: the train show and Autumn Farm Days.
OCHS will once again team up with the Metro Model Railroad Club and the Kettle Moraine Ballast Scorchers to hold a Train Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
There will be two large train layouts, an around-the-track scavenger hunt with prizes and an interactive display of bells, horns and whistles. Food will be available for purchase. There will be a silent auction of donated items from around the county.
Weather permitting, the Ozaukee County Historical Society will be exhibiting its petticoat coat collection at “Petticoat Junction.”
Admission is $5. All proceeds benefit the 1940 Milwaukee Road Rib-Side Caboose Restoration Project.
Autumn Farm Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Visitors can tour the village and will see historic demonstrations of blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, corn shelling, bread making in a brick oven and embroidery just to name a few.
The resident blacksmith, Eugene Durban, will be giving a class on blacksmithing. Pre-registration and a fee are required.
The smells of mulled cider and seasonal foods cooking will fill the air.
The focus on rural farming history will include antique tractors, engines, farm facts trivia and century farm family history. Also, children can participate in “Ride My First Tractor” and craft activities, which will include rope-making, yarn doll making, corn-husk doll making, to name a few.
Everyone can take part in a 15-minute wagon ride, through Hawthorne Hills Park.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors and free for children under 5. Ozaukee County Pioneer Village, located at 4880 Highway I in Saukville, is a collection of 24 restored buildings and structures dating from the 1840s to the early 1900s located on 7.5 acres amid the rolling Hawthorne Hills.
Stony Hill School at N5595 Highway I in Waubeka is the birthplace of Flag Day. The school was built in 1885 and is considered the birthplace of Flag Day thanks to teacher Bernard Cigrand’s profound love of the U.S. flag. He dedicated his life to convincing the government to honor the stars and stripes. And in 1777, the Continental Congress declared June 14 Flag Day.
To learn more about the Ozaukee County Historical Society, go to www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us.