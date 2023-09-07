CEDARBURG — Delta Kappa Gamma Chi Chapter invites educators and the public to attend a presentation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover Ave. Lucy Vue, a teacher at the Hmong American Peace Academy, will present “Promoting Awareness: Creating a Personal Connection with Diverse Cultures.”
Vue will share the Hmong story of survival and hope as they have become an important part of Wisconsin communities. She will explain the effect of cultural differences on student learning with the goal of helping teachers and parents provide an engaging learning experience for their students.