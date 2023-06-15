HHS ROBOTICS-AWARD-PROCLAMATION.TIFF

Pictured from left are Homestead Robotics Director Dave Peterson, members of 8680 Kraken Pinion, State Rep. Deb Andraca and Thiensville Village President Van Mobley.

 

 Photo courtesy of Mequon-Thiensville School District

MEQUON — Homestead High School’s varsity robotics team was honored at Mequon-Thiensville School District Board of Education’s May 22 regular business meeting for its success at the global robotics competition this spring.

Now ranked seventh all-time for Best FIRST Tech Challenge team, 8680 Kraken Pinion received an official proclamation from the city of Mequon and village of Thiensville, as well as a legislative citation from State Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, commemorating their achievement.

The ceremony featured a question-and-answer session with HHS Director of Robotics Dave Peterson and team spokesperson Jett Boettcher (HHS class of 2024), as well as a robot demonstration.

“MTSD is incredibly proud of Kraken Pinion for their globally-recognized achievements and this special commemoration!” according to the district.

The team, which formed 13 years ago, is sponsored by Rockwell Automation, Komatsu, Mequon-Thiensville School District, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Panduit, InfoObjects, Camacho Consulting, LLC, Johnson Controls, Milwaukee Tool, Gentian Financial, Gen-Met, Mequon-Thiensville Lions Club and Homestead High School.

