MEQUON — Homestead High School’s varsity robotics team was honored at Mequon-Thiensville School District Board of Education’s May 22 regular business meeting for its success at the global robotics competition this spring.
Now ranked seventh all-time for Best FIRST Tech Challenge team, 8680 Kraken Pinion received an official proclamation from the city of Mequon and village of Thiensville, as well as a legislative citation from State Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, commemorating their achievement.
The ceremony featured a question-and-answer session with HHS Director of Robotics Dave Peterson and team spokesperson Jett Boettcher (HHS class of 2024), as well as a robot demonstration.
“MTSD is incredibly proud of Kraken Pinion for their globally-recognized achievements and this special commemoration!” according to the district.
The team, which formed 13 years ago, is sponsored by Rockwell Automation, Komatsu, Mequon-Thiensville School District, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Panduit, InfoObjects, Camacho Consulting, LLC, Johnson Controls, Milwaukee Tool, Gentian Financial, Gen-Met, Mequon-Thiensville Lions Club and Homestead High School.