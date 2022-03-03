Homestead senior selected as 2022 Wisconsin Journalist of the Year

MEQUON - Homestead High School announced that senior Annie Brown has been selected as the 2022 Wisconsin Journalist of the Year by the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association. This distinctive honor makes Brown eligible for the National Journalist of the Year competition, which will take place in early April.
In recognition of this state achievement, Brown will receive a special certificate and a $1,000 scholarship to the college or university of her choice.
According to the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association, Brown’s work stands out for her passion, her power with words, ability to capture genuine emotion through photography and top-notch storytelling and yearbook page design, which received particular praise from the judges. Special notice was also given to Brown’s reporting and writing in a story about female athletes, which showcased great clarity and depth. Matthew Smith, president of the WJEA, described Brown as, “...clearly a thoughtful and creative leader as editor-in-chief of [the] school’s yearbook.”
In addition to her outstanding academic skills, Brown is co-president of Student Council, co-editor-in-chief of Highlander Publications, co-founder and VP of the Homestead Film Club, and Homestead president and Global Youth ambassador of She’s the First, a club that aims to reduce gender inequality through education in underdeveloped countries.
Outside of school, Brown is a Teen Ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin.
“I am passionate about education, girls’ rights, maternal health and storytelling most of all. I plan to major in English and/or journalism and hope to use my talents to tell untold stories around the world,” Brown said.
"Though I know how tough the competition was for this award, I also know how talented,
dedicated and well-rounded Annie is as a journalist and as a leader,” said Rachel Rauch, Homestead English and Journalism teacher. “She always looks for ways to grow her own skills as well as better the Highlander Publications program. I am beyond proud of her."
To learn more about the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association and the national award, visit: https://wisjea.org/ or http://jea.org/wp.