‘Hometown Memories’ the focus of the 2022 Cedarburg Reads and Writes Program

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Reads announced that the new “read” for 2022 at the Cedarburg Public Library is “Every Now and Then” by Cedarburg resident Lesley Kagen.
Set in the “somewhat” fictitious town of Summit, Wisconsin, the story recalls the steps of three 11-year-old best friends as they set forth from their hideout to make a mark on the summer of 1960, the summer that evil paid a visit to their sleepy little town.
Kagen’s critically acclaimed novels have been selected as Indie Bookstore Next Picks numerous times. Besides being an author, Kagen is a mother of two, grandmother of two, a voiceover actor, writing instructor/mentor, child advocate and sometimes a reading coach at Thorson Elementary School in Cedarburg.
“This year we chose a local author to spotlight the amazing talent found right here in our hometown,” said Jean O’Keefe, chairwoman of Cedarburg Reads. “Readers, especially from the Ozaukee County area, will recognize some familiar places sprinkled throughout the story … the Rivoli, Port Washington, Founder’s woods … and I’m sure recall memories of being served ice cream at the local drugstore or decorating bikes with crepe paper and tissue flowers for the annual Fourth of July parade.”
Cedarburg Reads book discussions will be held at the library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 and from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
“These discussions have become very popular with readers,” O’Keefe said. “The sharing of a new perspective or being reminded of an incident and then discussing it, clearly draws readers deeper into the story.”
O’Keefe added that Kagen, who is a New York Times bestselling author, will be at the library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 to discuss her book and sign copies.
In addition to the book, Cedarburg Friends of the Library is holding its first-ever Cedarburg Writes contest. It is open to all Ozaukee County residents age groups: grades 3-5, grades 6-8, high school and adult. The contest invites aspiring writers to reflect on a Hometown Memory using 1,000 words or less. The work can be fiction, non-fiction or a memoir relating to the theme. Details can be found on the library website: cedarburglibrary.org and at the library. Stories are due at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. “Our hope is that many will read and enjoy Lesley’s book as much as our committee did,” O’Keefe said. Books are available for checkout at the Library, online at hoopladigital.com in both e-book and audio-book versions (Cedarburg Library Card needed to access the book), or readers can purchase a copy and bring it on Oct. 25 to be signed.
All events are free and open to the public. The Cedarburg Public Library is located at W63N589 Hanover Avenue.