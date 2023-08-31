GRAFTON —Cornerstone Community Bank, soon to be Horicon Bank, is hosting two free on-site shred events in September.
The first will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in Menomonee Falls, N91W17231 Appleton Ave. The second will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 in Grafton at 2090 Wisconsin Ave.
The public is encouraged to drop-off unwanted documents for shredding in order to:
■ guard against identity theft;
■ help the environment; and
■ eliminate clutter Donations will be accepted to benefit the Grafton High School Best Buddies Chapter and the Falls Area Food Pantry.
There is a limit of five paper bags or boxes. Effective Jan. 1 of this year, Cornerstone Community Bank was sold to Sword Financial Corporation. Cornerstone will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Sword Financial Corporation until the planned merger with Horicon Bank in September 2023.
For more information, please visit CornerstoneCommunity.bank or horiconbank.com.