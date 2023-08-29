GRAFTON —Cornerstone Community Bank, soon to be Horicon Bank, is hosting two free on-site shred events in September.
The first will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in Menomonee Falls, N91W17231 Appleton Ave. The second will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 in Grafton at 2090 Wisconsin Ave.
The public is encouraged to drop-off unwanted documents for shredding to:
- guard against identity theft;
- help the environment;
- eliminate clutter
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Grafton High School Best Buddies Chapter and the Falls Area Food Pantry.
There is a limit of five paper bags or boxes.
Effective Jan. 1 of this year, Cornerstone Community Bank was sold to Sword Financial Corporation. Cornerstone will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Sword Financial Corporation until the planned merger with Horicon Bank next month. For more information, go to www.CornerstoneCommunity.bank or horiconbank.com.