How one Cedarburg bar is becoming the ultimate soccer viewing experience

CEDARBURG - Milwaukee has popular destinations such as Brady Street’s Nomad World Pub and North Water Street’s Red Lion Pub to view soccer - or fœtbol - events, but for Ozaukee County, that gathering spot has become Cedarburg’s C. Wiesler’s.
And with the 2022 FIFA World Cup - the biggest international soccer tournament held every four years - just beginning, there’s no better spot to have a pint and root for a favorite team.
“I’ve enjoyed several exhilarating moments and memories cheering favored soccer teams during previous World Cup and Premier League matches at venues like Brits in Minneapolis and The Nomad in Milwaukee,” Cedarburg resident and avid soccer fan Mike McMenimen said. “...but I’ve always found it inconvenient to go there for those matches. So I looked at Wiesler’s and they have a nice environment there and I thought, ‘why not us?’”
Hoping to recreate those special times and watch the sport that he calls “more social and sometimes patriotic” at a different location, McMenimen pitched the idea to friend and C. Wiesler’s owner Mike Jackson - who made the historic establishment his own in 1988. Jackson agreed that the idea was long overdue, as the two believe with the right match and the right crowd, the environment cannot be beat.
“We are presenting a fun and convenient venue for the soccer community,” Jackson told the News Graphic in September. “We’re hoping to see more business and new faces.”
Only a few months in with hosting matches, McMenimen said they’re still in the early stages of becoming a well-known soccer bar.
“We’re only getting it off the ground now,” McMenimen said, adding that since the first match they had planned coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all of the English-based Premier League matches were canceled that weekend.
McMenimen and Jackson are hoping the World Cup will help, an event that has always been held during the summer but has shifted to the winter months due to the intense heat in Qatar.
“...On a summer day, there’s a nice patio with an outdoor screen... but we’re hoping during the holidays that everyone with their visiting relatives will stop down and have a pint,” McMenimen said.
Current Cedarburg High School student and Welsh native Daniel Gill expressed his enjoyment for C. Wiesler’s bringing the same feeling that he experienced in Wales to W61N493 Washington Ave.
“Back home, we have our regular pubs, and we have bars in Cedarburg, but it’s good to have a soccer one here now,” he said.
The group stage matches kicked off on Sunday, with the U.S. team ending its first one against Wales in a draw Monday afternoon. The team - making its return to World Cup play after eight long years - looks to get its first win against England at 1 p.m. Friday, as the tournament will run from now until Dec 18.