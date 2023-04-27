Although some stress can be productive, it can quickly become unhealthy, especially if it isn’t properly managed.
It can be beneficial to pause, reflect and look for ways to address stress. You’re not alone if you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress. In fact, 27% of Americans say most days they’re so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll from the American Psychological Association.
Here are some reminders for how to curb stress and its negative effects.
Recognize your feelings: It may initially seem helpful to try to ignore that you’re feeling stressed, but a good first step to addressing any problem is to simply acknowledge that something needs your attention.
Maintain your physical health: Your body and mind work better with nourishing food, regular exercise, and consistent sleep. Avoid using drugs and alcohol to cope; remember to rest and relax when you feel tired or stressed out.
Connect with others: Reach out to friends and family on a regular basis. Talk with them about how you’re feeling and what you’re going through.
Take a break: If you’re able to reduce the stressors themselves, do it. For example, if watching or reading the news is causing you too much stress, turn off the TV, disable breaking news notifications on your phone and turn on a funny movie, read a book, or go for a walk outside.
Therapy or counseling: It’s also important to recognize when you may need more help. Therapy can be very helpful and is essential if the problems continue or worsen. Individual therapy is one way to get professional help. You can also join a therapeutic group and learn from others who may be struggling with similar issues.
If you’re thinking about harming yourself or others, seek professional help immediately or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. No matter what problems you're dealing with, if you need someone to lean on for emotional support, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org/chat.
There are also many resources available in our community to address chronic stress and mental health, including virtual care options at Ascension Wisconsin. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. We’re here for you if you need us.
Dr. Alexander Cook is a Family Medicine doctor with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. He sees patients at Ascension Wisconsin Columbia St. Mary’s - Grafton, located at 2061 Cheyenne Ct. in Grafton. To make an appointment call (262) 376-1934.