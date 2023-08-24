OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual calendar contest is back. Once again hosted on GoGo Photo Contest, pet parents can enter a photo then share a personalized link with family and friends to collect votes and increase their odds of winning.
Every photo with at least five votes is guaranteed to be printed in the calendar; the top 13 winners will be featured as “animal of the month” or the “cover model” on the 2024 WHS calendar There is a $15 nonrefundable entry fee per photo to support the animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay and Door County campuses.
Each vote costs $1 and all proceeds benefit the animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society.
The five dogs, five cats and two other animals who have received the most votes by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6 will be the featured animals in the 2024 calendar. WHS staff will also be hand-selecting a 13th image as the “judge’s choice” winner, which means every photo submitted has a shot at a prize, regardless of how many votes it receives.