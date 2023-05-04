Sheriff’s Office’s Cops and Kids event is Sunday
CEDARBURG — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is hosting Cops and Kids 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia St. Mary’s Center, Ozaukee County Fairgrounds, W67N890 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
The day will include bounce houses, tug of war, a brat fry, fingerprinting, photo green screen, craft table, face painting, vehicle display, K-9 demos, lawn games, obstacle Course, 4-H archer range and more.
Donations will be accepted for the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Officer K-9 fund. For information, visit Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Pilgrim United hosting blood drive
GRAFTON — Pilgrim United Church of Christ is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the church, 1621 2nd Ave., Grafton.
Anyone 17 or older (16-year-olds can donate with parental consent) who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. To sign up, call Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-BE-AHERO or reserve a spot online at bit.ly/pilgrimunitedmay19.
All attempting donors will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 in gift cards to a waterpark resort.
Parkinson disease support group meeting to show the benefits of boxing
MEQUON — This month’s Parkinson disease support group meeting topic is boxing.
The presenter is Jen Lenzendorf of Rock Steady Boxing in West Bend. Boxing is one way people with Parkinson’s can enhance their quality of life and build power, strength, flexibility and speed. Boxing works by moving one’s body in all planes of motion, while changing the routine as one progresses through the workout.
Lenzendorf will demonstrate some movements, discuss the many benefits and answer questions.
The group will meet from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 11 at the Newcastle Place Community Room, 12600 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon.
Each meeting begins with movement guided by Patrick Gilbertson, director of Community Life Services at Newcastle Place.
The group meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call Gail Johnson with questions at 414-354-2112.
CCSF Color Rush debuts May 25
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund invites students and their families to attend their first Color Rush, a 1-mile “color run,” on May 25.
The event is a family-friendly, untimed run/walk at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, W67N843 Evergreen Blvd. Pre-race, enjoy aerobics led by Art of Joy, a stretch from Restore Spine & Wellness and a “color blast.”
The run features four “color stations” where runners will get doused with nontoxic color powder on their way to the finish line. Art of Joy, Out & Out, Mantel Orthodontics and Swim Ozaukee will operate the color stations. That Taco Guy will bring his taco truck for a quick bite to eat.
Entry fee is just $15 per person, and all entries prior to May 1 will receive a free Tshirt, perfect for soaking up the color. Enter by visiting runsignup.com and searching “CCSF Color Rush,” or visit ccsf.info and click the link on the home page. On-site registrations are also accepted on the day of the run.
CCSF is in its 50th year of awarding scholarships to local students for their higher education. The organization has given out more than $4 million, and is awarding 2023 recipients in person at their homes the week of May 15.