Voters in parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties will vote for more than governor and senator Nov. 8. The Assembly District 60 race will pit incumbent Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, against newcomer Dan Larsen of Cedarburg.
There are distinct differences between the two candidates. The Daily News spoke to them about ways the two parties can work together, as well as why each considers himself to be the best candidate and how they would address inflation. Their answers are below:
Daily News: What makes you the best person to represent District 60?
Rob Brooks: My experience and proven leadership. I was the Ozaukee County Board Chair for 10 years and have demonstrated the ability to deliver great services while maintaining the lowest tax rate in the state. The County is a nonpartisan elected position and as the Chairman you need to lead to build a consensus.
I have also served as your representative for almost eight years and have been one of the most successful legislators in getting bills passed and stopping bad legislation.
Dan Larsen: I am running because you deserve to have a representative who will defend your freedoms and rights and who will work as hard for you as you do to support yourself and your family. I lived in Ozaukee my whole life. I’ve worked on the front lines of our justice system as a public defender and I’ve been a community organizer in our area for over a decade. I’ve dedicated my life to listening to people, to building community, and making sure everyone has a fair shot.
Since this campaign started, I’ve knocked on nearly 1,400 doors (and counting) across our district. I’ve held office hours in every corner of our district. That’s how dedicated I am to making sure we have a state legislature that truly represents all of us.
Daily News: What can be done at the state level to ease the inflation burden on residents?
Brooks: Government interference and overreach is a major reason we are all paying higher prices today. Closing businesses as nonessential, vaccine mandates, and so much more created incredible supply chain issues that are hurting us still today. I will continue to fight for less government.
A second issue is spending and taxation. I will continue to fight to lessen your tax burden and control spending. You can not incentivize people to not work and wonder why we have a labor shortage. The federal government has clearly demonstrated more government spending only increases inflation.
We must also take a hard look at any policies that drive fuel costs up, increase labor costs or hurt farmers.
Larsen: Hardworking families in every corner of our district are struggling right now because major corporations are price-gouging us while raking in record profits. Fortunately, we have a $4.3 billion surplus at the state level that we can use right now to provide working families with immediate tax relief, as well as making longterm investments into vital services from expanding public transportation options, to revamping our infrastructure, supporting our public schools, and in helping us make things right here in Wisconsin. It is also vital that we hold the major corporations that are price-gouging us accountable by making them pay their fair share in taxes.
Daily News: Names areas of opportunities in which both parties can work together to bring about positive change for residents.
Brooks: I believe both sides can come together on almost every issue.
I would hope public safety is one. Funding the police and our judicial system is something the people of Wisconsin expect. I am hopeful that my colleagues on the other side have seen the light and now realize that policies like cashless bail, releasing prisoners early, no pursuit chase policies, and light sentencing have failed to keep our communities safe.
Tax reform also needs bipartisan attention. As a member of the ways and means committee I have seen first hand that we can make meaningful reforms but need a governor to join us.
Larsen: Some areas I think we can work together are: 1) better support for our small businesses, 2) revamping our infrastructure, 3) lowering health care and prescription drug costs, 4) legalizing cannabis which would provide our state with hundreds of millions in potential revenue, 5) working to restore reproductive choice.
