OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Board on Wednesday will consider going through a process where the county could potentially receive a $436,985 grant to extend the Ozaukee Interurban Trail along Highway 60.
The Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department proposed submitting a grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Transportation Alternatives Program (WisDOT TAP) for construction of approximately 9,400 feet of a new multi-use off-road trail in the right-of-way along Highway 60 between 1st Avenue in the village of Grafton and Washington Avenue in the town of Cedarburg. According to the agenda information for the County Board meeting, an existing 1,600 feet of off-road trail segment would be utilized from 1st Avenue to Aurora Health and connecting to an existing 5,000 feet off-road trail segment from Washington Avenue to Horns Corners in the town of Cedarburg and a 4,000 feet onroad bike lane from 1st Avenue to the Milwaukee River in the village of Grafton along Highway 60.
“A new off-road, multi-use trail will address existing connectivity gaps between the village of Grafton and the town of Cedarburg,” according to the agenda information, adding that it would also connect the existing 30mile Ozaukee Interurban Trail and complement the existing future (2025-26) Highway 60 WisDOT reconstruction project between 1st Avenue in Grafton and the Five Corners intersection in the town of Cedarburg.
This proposal represents Phase I of the proposed construction while Phase II would be addressed in a future application, and it would complete a full east-west connection of the Interurban Trail to Washington County along Highway 60.
The WisDOT TAP grant would be approximately 80% of the total project cost to construct a new trail and boardwalk (over delineated wetlands) within the southern right-of-way of Highway 60, according to the agenda information. This amount also includes engineering and design, state review fees and a 15% contingency to account for possible contingencies. A 20% match ($109,246) is required and it’s anticipated from private donations and local municipal contributions.