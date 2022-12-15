MEQUON — Lemke Park’s pavilion is another step closer to undergoing numerous renovations, as preliminary design plans and funding options are being discussed.
The Mequon Committee of the Whole met Tuesday to review design plans for the expansion of Lemke Park’s pavilion, which looks to add an 810-square-foot covered building with a combined concession area, a storage facility and restrooms.
“We need to show some progress,” Alderman Brian Parrish said, hoping the Common Council will use the extra ARPA funds for the park. “I think this project needs to happen. Let’s get it done.”
The park is currently the home for several teams and events including Delta Sports Softball, BOSS Baseball, Cardinal Football, North Shore United Soccer, Delta Sports Softball, two 1840 Brewing beer gardens, Huntington Park’s annual picnic and pavilion rentals.
“It’s not just a neighborhood park,” Alderman Robert Strzelczyk added. “For the youth within the entire community to be able to use the park and to do active functions within our community as well as host other teams for sporting events, it’s just been a great asset to the community.”
According to information provided to the committee, the 42-acre park is one of four community parks in Mequon and is part of the city’s 2019 Park and Open Space Plan, a plan that will help guide the city in developing and maintaining public parks and outdoor recreation facilities. The plan also includes a mini-master plan for Lemke Park, with the pavilion being the first goal to achieve.
After identifying Lemke Park as its top priority, the Park and Open Space Board (POSB) and Common Council approved a contract with Kueny Architects in 2021 to develop design plans for the pavilion. As part of the planning process, Parks and Forestry Superintendent Mike Gies said the POSB held a stakeholder meeting with park users to determine their needs and what services they would like to see in the park.
The agenda notes that with the current estimate for the new pavilion ranging from $764,848 to $912,324, possible funding sources include $350,000 in ARPA funds, $40,000 from private/ public partnerships, $250,000 from park impact fees, $50,000 from brick sales — engraved bricks being sold with proceeds going directly to building costs, as well as $50,000 from the city’s 2023 capital funding.
This leaves an additional funding of $24,848 to $172,324 depending on the final project cost.
Next steps will be securing funding and bidding the project for construction, as the final contract award will be recommended by the POSB to the Public Works Committee and Common Council for approval in 2023.