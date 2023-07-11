Well, I am not sure where June went, but as always the summer in Wisconsin seems to fly by. Hopefully, you have gotten a chance to experience some of Ozaukee’s festivals and events, Strawberry Festival, Giro D’Grafton Fun Before the 4th in Mequon-Thiensville, Holidaze in Grafton and the amazing Cedarburg 4th of July parade. With the summer weather and so many fun things to do, it is a great time to think about your summer vacation. For many people, taking a summer vacation for two weeks like our parents use to, is not really an option. Even if we are able to leave the office, the office does not leave us, with our remote work, emails and ability to Zoom into meetings. However, that does not mean that you shouldn’t consider taking a break from the office. Studies have shown significant benefits from vacation, including reduced burnout, improved productivity and better health and morale.
Over 40% of Americans end their calendar year with unused vacation and for many of them, this vacation simply disappears. Have you looked at your vacation schedule for the year, have you planned out when you might use it? A great option for all businesses is a vacation calendar — which many of you are likely already using. Have your employees block their vacation on the calendar ensuring that you always have coverage.
The calendar can be set up each year in January, but if you haven’t done it yet, it is not too late — start today. Once you have it up, make sure to look at your own calendar and put in dates for yourself. Understanding that it may be difficult to schedule a full week away due to coordinating everyone’s calendars, consider scheduling a series of long weekends. Even getting away from the office for a day or two can help you recharge — and make sure that you actually get away — stay away from your emails unless they are emergencies.
Some of you are saying, a long weekend is nice, but I hate traveling for such a short time. The roads are always busy and gas is so expensive. You don’t have to travel to get away. Consider vacationing here in Ozaukee County. Many of us, although residents, are not aware of all the great places and events offered each year.
Ozaukee County Tourism Council’s new tourism guide was just released. The guide provides you with information on what to do within the county. The guide provides a listing of attractions, shopping and dining destinations, including information on what facilities have outdoor seating as well as where you can go with your pup so you all can enjoy the day. The guide highlights the many parks within the county, as well as many of the events and festivals.
The guide is a great way to plan out a day trip to one of Ozaukee’s communities, shop along Cedarburg’s downtown, take a ride from Mequon to Grafton or even Port Washington along the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, rent a charter boat from Port’s Harbor and get a chance to catch some great Lake Salmon, discover the Luxembourg American Cultural Center in Belgium or hit the links at one of the many golf courses in the area.
Use the guide to plan a visit to a neighboring communities’ festivals, we all know about Fish Day in Port, Gathering on the Green in Mequon or Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg, but have you tried, Flag Day in Fredonia or Luxembourg Fest in Belgium? Additionally, many of our communities offer opportunities for food truck nights or summer concerts in the park. There are tons of great opportunities to enjoy our county — make sure you get out and have some fun. An electronic copy of the tourism guide can be found at www.ozaukeetourism. com. These events and programs are also great ways to help build morale. For the employees working, summer can sometimes be a challenge — covering shifts of those vacationing while many are wishing they could be out and about.
Think about ways to add some fun into the office. Rather than just doing staff events over the holidays, consider an employee appreciation barbecue. If your budget is tight, perhaps the company provides the main dish and drinks, while employees bring sides and desserts to share. If the budget is a bit more flexible, consider an outing at the Lakeshore Chinooks for your staff and their families. Find ways to incorporate the fun of what is happening outside in the office.
Summer is short here in Wisconsin, pretty soon we will be back up to our eyeballs in snow, meetings and conference calls. Take some time and enjoy it.
Kathleen Cady Schilling is executive director of the Ozaukee Economic Development.