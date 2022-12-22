GRAFTON — On the front lawn of the Schumaker’s Grafton home are four large illuminated letters: HOPE.
It’s something everyone needs a little of at Christmas time, but the Schumakers more than most — and this year, they’re getting it courtesy of a community that has rallied around them in a time of crisis.
“It’s just been astounding. Humbling, is probably the best way to put it,” said Erin Schumaker. “I can’t even express how many people have communicated with us, sent us prayers. It’s wonderful to know so many people are behind us.”
“People have come together throughout Ozaukee County to support us in so many different ways,” said her husband Mike Schumaker. “It’s been overwhelming in terms of the support.”
Schumaker’s 14-year-old daughter Irene experienced a severe spinal cord injury on Oct. 23 while attempting to jump from a swing into a leaf pile. She was rushed to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where imaging revealed that she had shattered her C5 vertebrae and fractured her C6 vertebrae. After surgery, doctors told her parents that she would likely never walk or move her arms and hands again.
To give Irene the best chance of recovering mobility, the family made the decision to move her to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Chicago area. Erin Schumaker moved there with her, Mike Schumaker held down the fort at home with their three other kids (Sophie, 16; Michael, 12; and Theodore, 9).
It’s been an intense two months for the family, but “we have a girl who does not give up,” said Erin Schumaker. “Her attitude is keeping us all up.”
But it’s not just Irene’s attitude that is buoying the family’s spirits: their friends, family members and even complete strangers have also chipped in to support them during this ordeal, reaching out with donations, prayers and acts of kindness.
NG Custom Builders is redoing the family’s bathroom to make it wheelchair-accessible, with the assistance of subcontractors like Drexel Building Supply who have donated or discounted products and labor. All told, the family will only have to bear the cost of some of the tile installation; all other services and time have been donated.
“I have six children of my own, so I can just imagine what the family is going through, and the struggles just to get her back on her feet,” said Nick Gripentrog, owner of NG Custom Builders.
Gripentrog knows that firsthand — this year, his wife will be the recipient of a donated kidney from a complete stranger who saw one of his Facebook posts. “Good things are everywhere,” he said.
The family’s church, Pilgrim UCC in Grafton, has rallied behind them, as has the entire Grafton School District (Irene is an eighth-grader at John Long Middle School).
“They’re in contact with us all the time, they’ve sent Irene cards, and the middle school lets her friends FaceTime during lunch and recess,” said Erin Schumaker.
Various community organizations and groups, including the Brady Wynn Foundation and Mel’s Charities, have also supported the family with the donation of gift cards and other services.
“Our foundation’s goal is to help make the transition from parent to ‘super-parent’/caregiver slightly less stressful after their child receives a lifealtering neurological diagnosis or suffers an accident,” said Grafton resident Melissa Gullicksen, executive director and co-founder of the Brady Wynn Foundation.
The Gullicksens live in the same neighborhood as the Schumakers and lost their infant son, Brady Wynn, in 2019 to an as-yet undiagnosed neurological disorder. The foundation in his name now exists to spread awareness of neurological disorders while assisting families impacted by them, providing basics like groceries, meals, cleaning and opportunities for self-care.
“Our primary focus is infants because that’s what we have firsthand experience with, but when we heard Irene’s story, we knew we needed to help,” Gullicksen said. “It brought us back to when we didn’t know what the next day, week, month looked like and that’s difficult enough on its own.”
Friends of the Schumaker family have created bracelets to sell, the proceeds of which will support the Schumakers’ medical bills. North Shore Gymnastics, Grafton Orthodontics, Form & Fitness, North Shore United Soccer Club and Grafton Boys and Girls Youth Basketball programs are all participating in the bracelet fundraiser.
When Irene comes home this week for the first time since her accident, she will see her house decorated as never before — with that illuminated “HOPE” yard display courtesy of friends and family members, and extensive Christmas lights professionally strung by Outdoor Accents of Thiensville.
The exterior decorations — including an illuminated roof line, garlands and wreath, lighting for trees and bushes and the HOPE sign — were done on Thanksgiving Day as a surprise while the family was with Irene in Chicago. The crew even brought in the family’s Christmas tree and had family friends come over to hand-write messages of support on ornaments that were then placed on the tree.
Mike Schumaker called the work of Outdoor Accents “surprising us with the gift of Christmas.”
Steve Brown, owner of Outdoor Accents said that, as a father of four children himself, “I can’t imagine the emotions (the Schumakers) are going through.”
“My goal was simple,” Brown said. “To be kind. To show love. To show compassion and support. And maybe a little piece of me wanted this to open the door for others to do the same. ‘In a world where you can be anything — be kind.’” Irene has already made huge strides — literally and figuratively — in her rehab, regaining the ability to walk with assistance, but she will require the use of a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. After her return home, she will start an outpatient rehab program at Shirley Ryan three days per week.
“She’s so excited to just be out of the hospital, be in her own room, her own space with her siblings and her friends,” said Erin Schumaker. “Our family has so many traditions around the holidays that we’re going to be able to be a part of and she’s just excited to be home.”