MEQUON — History will come to life at the Jonathan Clark House Museum from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the annual Heritage Day event.
Sponsored by Portside Investment Advisors, Mequon Thiensville Optimist Club, Mequon Thiensville Sunrise Rotary, Thiensville Mequon Lions Club and Thiensville Mequon Rotary, the free family fun outing will feature farm animals, outdoor games, hands-on chores of early families, interactive museum tours, as well as interactive chores including butter churning, rope making, clothes washing, herb gardening and yard games. Leadership for the activities will be provided by costumed JCH Young Historians and adult tour guides.
The event will also include Lindenwood 4-H Club youth demonstrating how they raise their farm animals and “June Dairy Month” refreshments compliments of the Ozaukee County Dairy Promotion Committee. In addition, young visitors are encouraged to try on one of the museum’s bonnets or straw hats or come in their own costume.
No registration is required and on-site parking is available. The event also accepts donations.
The JCH is located on the corner of Bonniwell and Cedarburg roads. For more information about the Heritage Day or other upcoming events, visit the JCH website at www.jonathanclarkhouse. org or contact Director Nina Look and Preservation Manager Fred Derr, at jchmuseum@gmail.com.