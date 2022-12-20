MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has dismissed three of six counts in a lawsuit a former Mequon couple filed in April of this year against the University School of Milwaukee after their two sons were not allowed to re-enroll for the 2021-22 school year.
Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a suit claiming breach of contract and violation of Wisconsin Deceptive Trade Practices Acts, among other things, after they said their 11-year-old son was “terminated” from USM on April 14, 2021; their 9-year-old son was not re-enrolled two months later, according to the suit.
The Robinsons said in their suit and in multiple media interviews that while their boys were attending school virtually during the COVID19 pandemic, the parents noticed what they considered a racially and ethnically insensitive curriculum, including the use of the word “plantation,” though they did not provide a context.
The suit references the inclusion of language in various worksheets and projects that are offensive to persons of color, those with disabilities, indigenous Americans and other underrepresented students.
Craig Robinson is the brother of Michelle Obama.
USM filed a motion this May to dismiss the suit. The school said that they exercised its contractual right to deny the Robinson children re-enrollment for this school year because USM determined that it was in the best interest of the school. They said the school’s enrollment contract “unambiguously” allows USM to deny enrollment or re-enrollment or dismiss a student.
They said that USM repeatedly advised the couple that their communications with the school increasingly demonstrated a lack of respect, trust and kindness, and therefore violated the school’s Common Trust and Parent School Partnership — core aspects of the school’s educational philosophy.
On Dec. 9, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McAdams split his decision, dismissing three of the Robinsons’ complaints and allowing three to proceed to the discovery phase, “We are grateful for the court’s careful consideration of the merits of our lawsuit and its recognition that we have presented viable legal claims for what USM did to our family,” the Robinsons said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to pursue this legal action and holding USM accountable for its failure to fulfill its stated commitment to fairness, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our family’s experience was not unique, and through this litigation, USM’s historic and continued lack of adherence to the principles of its Common Trust will be exposed.”
They said that, up until their sons’ expulsion, both were referred to as embodiments of USM’s “portrait of a graduate,” that is, model students in the eyes of the USM’s faculty and administration.
USM Head of School Steve Hancock wrote a statement on the ruling on the school’s website.
“The judge overseeing the case just provided what we view as a very favorable ruling for USM, granting our motion to dismiss three of the six claims, while also raising questions about the remaining claims in their complaint. We are steadfast in our belief that once the Robinsons are required to provide evidence and prove their claims, we will prevail against their allegations,” Hancock said. “We have continued to receive overwhelming support from many, many members of our community as this situation has progressed, and I will continue to communicate with the entire USM community regarding the status of this lawsuit.”
Below are the three counts that McAdams agreed to allow go forward as part of the suit:
- Deceptive trade practices: The Robinsons allege that USM violated Wisconsin’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which prohibits “intentionally inducing the public to buy something by making untrue, deceptive or misleading statements or representations. The Robinsons must provide three elements to prove deceptive trade practices occur, McAdams said: (1) “the defendant made a representation to “the public,” with the intent to induce an obligation; (2) “the representation was untrue, deceptive, or misleading”; and (3) “the representation caused the plaintiff a pecuniary loss,” the judge wrote.
The decision here, was whether the Robinsons were considered members of the public being induced to buy something or whether that ceased when they entered into the contract with USM.
USM argues that the Robinsons are not a member of the public, because they have a contractual relationship with USM.
The Robinsons argue that even though they engaged in separate contractual relationships with USM during each individual school year, it does not mean they ceased being members of “the public” with respect to subsequent years.
Because of the conflicting inferences in this case, the judge denied dismissing the case at this point.
- Good faith and fair dealing: The Robinsons allege a breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. In Wisconsin, every contract includes the implied promise of good faith and fair dealing between the parties, McAdams wrote.
USM argues that it cannot have violated the duty of good faith and fair dealing because the enrollment contract states USM may decide not to re-enroll students “for any reason.”
Based on the facts alleged, there exists a question of whether USM used its discretion appropriately in determining to deny reenrollment to the Robinson children, McAdams wrote. He said he cannot conclude that under no circumstances can the Robinsons recover.
“As such, the Court will deny the motion to dismiss on this count,” he wrote.
- Arbitrary and capricious dismissal: USM maintains that no law exists in Wisconsin to justify this claim.
But according to McAdams’ ruling, the Robinsons point to the 1932 case of Frank v. Marquette University when the Wisconsin Supreme Court held that an educational institution may not arbitrarily or capriciously dismiss a student or deny him the right to continue his course of study therein.
But McAdams said the Frank case is “dated,” but agreed to let the claim stand for now.
McAdams agreed with USM and dismissed the following claims by the Robinsons:
- Breach of contract: USM says the suit must be dismissed because the Robinsons failed to identify any actionable breach of contract. The justification is that prior to the school year, each parent signed a written agreement allowing the school to dismiss or not re-enroll any student “for any reason.”
McAdams cited numerous cases that offer various degrees of how strictly a contract is based on standards such as whether the contract is unambiguous, what a reasonable person would understand the contract to mean and the ambiguity of the words and phrases in the contract.
McAdams sided with USM, saying that the clause in USM’s contract that they may dismiss or not reenroll a student “for any reason” is plain language, easily supported by simply looking in a dictionary.
He also said in the ruling that both parties sign the contract each year, and that there is nothing to support a “contract of adhesion,” which means either party is at a disadvantage during the bargaining process.
“In sum, this court has to favor a plain meaning construction here,” McAdams wrote.
- Wisconsin Unfair Trade Practices Act, which describes an unfair trade practice as providing any service that the provider has the ability to withhold that facilitates or promotes an unfair method of competition in business.
McAdams wrote that, generally, courts have interpreted the statute to allow for a private remedy for consumers who fall victim to activity prohibited by general orders of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). He said the Robinsons show no violation of a DATCP order in their complaint and their claim under the statute fails.
- Promissory Estoppel: which essentially holds that a promise made must be upheld by the law. McAdams wrote that it only exists when no contract is present, but also said that the Wisconsin Supreme Court found that promissory estoppel could apply “in situations where the contract fails to embody essential elements of the total business relationship of the parties.”
“The Robinsons argue that their situation fits under this exception,” McAdams wrote.
But he said their situation is very different from the case in which the state Supreme Court said promissory estoppel could apply to situations where there is a contract. The enrollment contract between the Robinsons and USM was much more “robust,” McAdams wrote.
The Robinsons had not yet signed the contract for the 2021-22 school year, but McAdams said the existence of the 2020-21 contract ends the Robinson’s claim.