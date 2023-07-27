CEDARBURG — Kayak Essentials, a program for the intermediate paddler, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Boy Scout Park, W62N701 Riveredge Drive, Cedarburg. The cost is $65 per person The session is suitable for someone who has paddled a few times in the past and would like to increase their knowledge and expertise on the water. This four-hour session is designed to provide knowledge and skills useful to further enhance one’s kayaking enjoyment.
Prior to getting on the water, shoreline topics will be explored. Following that, participants will take their training on the water as instructors describe, demonstrate and let students practice and refine their new-found skills.
Students may use their own kayak, or borrow one. Register or for more information, visit www.cityofcedarburg.wi.gov.