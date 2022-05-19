Kevin Deering named executive director of educational services at MTSD

MEQUON — John Long Middle School Principal Kevin Deering has been named Mequon-Thiensville School District’s incoming Executive Director of Educational Services.
Deering’s hire was approved by the M-T Board of Education at its regular business meeting Monday.
Deering replaces outgoing Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Jeridon Clark, who accepted the superintendent position in the Cedarburg School District earlier this year.
Deering is currently completing his sixth year as principal of John Long Middle School in the Grafton School District and has prior experience as an assistant principal, athletic director and high school science teacher in the Fond du Lac, Pulaski and Appleton school districts.
“Mr. Deering’s enthusiasm and spirit for providing students with the resources, support and systems they need to succeed is infectious,” said MTSD Superintendent Matthew Joynt. “His collaborative approach and past leadership experiences will provide our teams with fresh perspectives in alignment with our mission and vision for the future of education.”
Throughout his educational career, Deering has created a positive school culture through his use of strong communication, relationship building and use of teamwork with school leadership teams, according to a press release. Evident during the interview process was Deering’s strong student-centered focus on creating a continuous improvement culture, rooted in the belief of collective efficacy and that all students can learn at high levels.
“I am excited and honored to be joining the MTSD team,” Deering said. “I look forward to working with staff, students and families to continue the tradition of excellence and find new ways to grow our instructional resources and practices.”
Deering will formally begin his tenure with MTSD on July 1.
“Mr. Deering has been a member of our learning community since 2015 and has been an integral part of our success at the middle school during his tenure,” said Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff Nelson. “We are grateful for his leadership and the difference he has made in the lives of JLMS students over his years here in Grafton.”
Nelson said the Grafton School District has initiated the search for the next JLMS principal and is in the process of surveying parents and staff to gather feedback for their interview team. The team will utilize the survey responses to determine the qualities of the ideal candidate for this important position.