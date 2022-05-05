OZAUKEE COUNTY - Kim Buechler was officially appointed as the health officer for the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Wednesday during a Ozaukee County Board meeting.
Buechler has been serving as the interim health officer for a year. She became interim after the first one, Tyler Weber, stepped down from the position.
The department’s former health officer, Kirsten Johnson, left the position in early 2021 to become the commissioner of health for the city of Milwaukee.
“The appointment of Kim Buechler as health officer is a recognition of her dedication and steadying hand in the health department over the past 12 months as the team has navigated two significant transitions both into the endemic phase of COVID and the resignation of our last permanent health officer,” said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel. “I truly value leaders in this organization that are dedicated to Ozaukee County. Kim brings that dedication and the public health experience required to do great work. I look forward to serving on the same team here in Ozaukee County for many years to come.”
Buechler received a bachelor of science degree in information resources from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and her master of public administration degree from Valdosta State University. She also has a National Child Passenger Safety Technician Certification.
As interim health officer, Buechler led the department’s COVID-19 pandemic response as incident commander. In addition, according to her resume, she provided public health leadership on local committees and boards, provided oversight in the investigation of communicable diseases and maintained the department's vision and mission by providing oversight in strategic planning, budgeting and establishing departmental priorities.
Buechler has been the business manager for the health department since 2017, according to her resume, which was provided to the County Board Wednesday. In this role, she directed financial and administrative policies and procedures for Washington and Ozaukee County offices following the merger of the two independent departments; was responsible for records retention, grant reporting and auditing and contract management; developed and audited the department’s annual $3.5 million budget; and assisted with management of performance measures and annual reporting of the department.
Buechler is a member of the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, the National Association of City and County Health Officials and the Wisconsin City/County Manager Association.