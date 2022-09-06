SAUKVILLE — The largest development in the village of Saukville’s history is coming together. The Village Board of Saukville approved a development agreement last week with Northern Gateway Partners, LLC for the Northern Gateway Community Collective that could provide up to 620 mixed housing units, a hotel, a business park, an indoor sports/recreation facility and so much more.
The project will be located on 60 acres of developable site adjacent to Interstate 43 and north of Camping World and Piggly Wiggly in Saukville.
There will be a North Campus and South Campus, or “Mel’s Village,” named after Tom “Mel” Stanton and his organization Mel’s Charities that is based in Cedarburg.
“I got this great nickname, Mel. But Mel has really become the whole community. So it’s not me, it’s everybody that’s been a part of this thing for the last 24 years,” Stanton said.
The project will also be a sustainable source of funding, activity, jobs and awareness for Mel’s Charities and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), according to the presentation provided by Ansay Development, who is heading the development along with Three Leaf Partners, Rinka Architects and Catalyst Construction.
The 501(c)(3) organization has raised over $1.6 million in donations to Ozaukee County charities since 1999. Mel’s Charities has a strong emphasis in human services, special needs and memorial scholarships, according to its website.
“To witness (Wednesday night) to see this development get approved and now there’ll be thousands of lives impacted not only with disabilities but all walks of life for generations is unbelievable,” Stanton said.
Kevin Winter of Mel’s Charities spoke to the Village Board last week about the development.
“This project can set dozens of people free to become members of our community in a brand new way. God has given each one of us a talent,” he said.
The North Campus will also have up to 470 units, which will include single family lots and multi-family, townhomes and active senior living units.
The plans also show that the North Campus will have a 130,000 square-foot building on a 22- to 30-acre business park for a local large corporation that could bring initially 100-plus jobs.
Mel’s Village could have up to 150 units of multi-family and townhome units, with about 25% of units to be IDD-inclusive residences, according to the plans.
There will also be a 110-key hotel; a YMCA Child Care partnership; office, commercial and catering space; and an indoor sport/recreation facility that could be up to 48,000 square feet.
The South Campus will also have a community green space that has a splash pad and can host potential activities such as farmers markets, movies in the park, live music and performances, Mel’s Charities events and more.
A tax incremental district is required for this project. The plans showed a developer- funded TID model, which means no borrowing upfront by the village of Saukville. All of the costs will be borne by the developer.
Construction is projected to begin this fall, according to the plans. In the developer’s agreement, it states that the completion date is Jan. 1, 2033 for when the final building in the developer project received a certificate of occupancy.
The developer’s agreement states that the developer has to commence construction on at least one building in the traditional neighborhood district on the project site by Jan. 1, 2024 The TID is estimated to bring in a total tax incremental value of not less than $157 million, according to the developer’s agreement.
The developer’s agreement also states that the village of Saukville will reimburse the developer up to $21.5 million, plus up to 6.25% interest. The developer will receive 85% of tax increment annually and the village of Saukville will receive 15%.