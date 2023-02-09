CEDARBURG — The administrator of the Lasata Senior Living Campus was relieved of her job last week due to issues with performance, said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel.
Pat Brown was hired as the director of nursing at Lasata in November 2021 at the recommendation of the former campus administrator, according to Dzwinel. Brown assumed the role of campus administrator in April 2022.
Dzwinel said Brown’s performance as campus administrator has been under review since 2022.
Two people — a current and a past employee — spoke before the Jan. 24 meeting of the Ozaukee County Board’s Health and Human Services Committee and shared concerns about the negative environment at the campus.
The current employee said things have gone downhill at Lasata in the past year with the administration.
Tanya Bierman, who was an employee at Lasata Care Center for almost 24 years, spoke to the committee about her negative experience while working and with administration when she resigned in June.
“As a supervisor, I gave up a lot of weekends and holidays for the care of the residents and now I’m just highly disappointed in the administration not caring about the residents,” she said.
The current employee told committee members that Brown 'does not lead the team.'
Other employees spoke before the Feb. 1 County Board meeting.
The News Graphic was unable to reach Brown. Brown replaced Amanda Kohal as the campus director.
Dzwinel said the job is a contract position until they recruit a permanent administrator.