CEDARBURG — Lasata Campus recently held the party of the century, celebrating five women hitting or nearly becoming 100 years old.
Edith Strazer turned 103 this year, but unfortunately passed away May 12, before the celebration on May 20.
Elizabeth Hembel and Jeanette Kervin will be 101 years old this year. Hilda Witte celebrated her 100th birthday on May 10 and Elizabeth Krueger will be 100 on Aug. 29.
All of the ladies had similar themes running through their lives: being born on a farm, having to do chores to help the family as a child and believing everyone should enjoy the life they have, looking forward to things, smiling, being kind, listening to people and not worrying about the small stuff.
Edith Strazer
Edith Bridget Strazer was born and raised in Naylor, Mo. She grew up on a farm where there was no electricity or running water. She told the tale of having to haul water to the house and washing clothes by hand.
Strazer was one of 14 children in her family. Her dad, Valentine, had three children with his first wife. She passed away and he married Strazer’s mother, Francis, and together they had 11 children. There were five girls and nine boys; Strazer was the ninth child of her mother’s children and 12th of all the children total.
Strazer did not go to college. In fact, she only went to school through the eighth grade. She attended a one-room schoolhouse where all the children, in all grades, were taught together. At that time, it was more important for her to help out on the farm. She said she worked in the fields and did whatever she could to help out her family.
Strazer worked on the farm until she was 18 years old. At that time, she moved to Chicago to become a nanny for a family there. She worked as a nanny before returning home to the family farm. She later moved to Waukegan Ill, where she had family living.
When asked if she had any regrets in her life or if there were anything she wished she had done, Strazer said she had absolutely no regrets. She said it was all hard work, but it was all worth it.
She did say she has learned not to talk about politics or religion. She believes everyone is entitled “to each their own.”
Strazer married Jacob Strazer on Dec. 22, 1945. Jacob was a SeaBee — a member of the United States Navy Construction Battalion. They had two children, Francis Ann and James Jacob.
Strazer worked for many years as a housekeeper, cleaning other people’s homes. She stated it was a good job because she could work while her children were in school and then come home and have lunch with them.
Once the kids were older, she went to work at Abbott Laboratories in Waukegan, Ill. She worked there for many years. After Abbott Labs, Strazer worked at a greeting card factory and also for a company named OMC where they made plastic boats.
Strazer was quite active during her life. She participated and won two golf tournaments and received many trophies for bowling. Her highest series in bowling was a 657.
Strazer also participated in the Senior Olympics that the Lasata Campus participated in a few years ago and won a gold, two silver and one bronze medals.
When asked what she would do if she won the lottery, Strazer said she would help out a lot of people that needed help. She stated, “no one needs that much money.”
Elizabeth Hembel
Elizabeth Hembel was born on May 30, 1921 in Jackson where she was raised. She has lived in Ozaukee County since about 1941.
Her fondest memories of childhood are about the beautiful horses they had on their farm. Another memory is when some farmers got stuck on the road in a snowstorm on their way to Milwaukee with their calves for sale. Hembel’s dad let them stay at the house and put all the calves in the barn.
As a child she had to pick potatoes and tend the garden. Hembel graduated from West Bend High School in 1938. Then she worked at Hoagie and Gumm’s Grocery store in Jackson during the time clerks still measured out people’s sugar and flour. She also had to “candle” eggs.
Hembel got married and had five children and she and her husband ran a business selling farm equipment.
Hembel loves liver and onions.
Hembel said the best invention in her lifetime is the television.
Jeanette Kervin
Jeanette Kervin was born on Aug. 27, 1921 in Sturgeon Bay. She was the oldest of her four sisters and one brother.
Her fondest memory of her childhood was growing up in Door County and picking cherries.
Kervin had to do a lot of housework as a child and would help her mother by going shopping while her mother stayed home with the younger kids.
Kervin didn’t go to college but she became an RN. She explained that back then it was a three-year program where one got a certificate. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee in 1942 and went to work at Door County Memorial. In 1944 she joined the Army and went to Percy Jones General Hospital in Battle Creek Michigan for Nurses training. Then she went to Rennes, France and worked at the 1099th General Hospital during the War.
Kervin got married and had four children.
Her favorite food is broasted chicken legs and her least favorite food is oatmeal.
Kervin said if she won the lottery she would give some of the money to her children and then give the rest to a charity.
Kervin’s best advice for a young person is to get an education, saying that “it is the only way to get ahead in life!”
Kervin thought the best invention in her lifetime was the airplane.
Hilda Witte Hilda
Witte was born on May 10, 1922 in Whitewater. She had one older sister.
Her fondest memories of her childhood were her parents, especially her mother. She said they were “poor as church mice” but they were always happy.
Her chores as a child included collecting eggs and pumping water for the horses on the farm.
Witte went to Milwaukee State Teachers College but stopped after two-and-a-half years, which she regrets not finishing.
She met her husband in 1941 when he crashed a wedding she was at. The man Witte was with at the wedding told her to stay away from him because he was trouble and had a bad reputation. But that is what attracted her to him and they got married when she was 19 years old. They had four children, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
When her children were in high school, she became a librarian.
Witte’s favorite food is scallops and her least favorite food is sushi. Witte also loved to play golf; she played her last game at 90 years old.
When asked what she would do if she won the lottery, Witte said she would make sure that her children and grandchildren were secure financially and then give some money to her church and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
If she could tell everyone in the world one thing, Witte would tell people to enjoy each day as it comes and to do everything in moderation. She would also remind everyone that it is easier to smile than it is to frown.
“It is so much easier to look forward to things that make you happy, why worry about the things you cannot control,” she said.
Witte said the television was the best invention in her lifetime.
Elizabeth Krueger
Elizabeth Krueger was born on Aug. 29, 1922 in Genoa City. She had one younger sister.
Her fondest memories of childhood are living on the farm with all of the animals. She did a lot of weeding in the gardens but didn’t have to milk the cows. Krueger also remembers eating watercress right from the marsh.
She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Chicago and Columbia University; she has her B.S., M.S. and PhD.
Krueger’s first job was working as a nurse in Madison and she said she remembers how sore her neck would be from all the starch in the uniform collar.
Krueger then went on to be a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before retiring.
She still loves animals, is an avid reader and loves to eat scallops — but no onions or garlic.
Krueger enjoyed volunteering when she retired — particularly at the Humane Society and Audubon Nature Center. Best invention — the automated tools she got to use when teaching.
If she won the lottery, Krueger said she would give it all to charity and if she could tell everyone in the world one thing, it would be to just be kind to everyone.
Krueger’s best advice for a young person is to listen to people. “Not hearing, actually listening to people and what they have to say,” she said.