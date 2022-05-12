Legion Auxiliary walk to benefit veteran suicide prevention

GRAFTON - There is still time to sign up for this year’s Sweat4Vets walk, which will take place Saturday, May 21.
The 2-1/2-mile walk begins at the Cedarburg Legion and ends at the Grafton Legion. Proceeds from the walks have supported Camp American Legion, Stars and Stripes Honor Flights, Healing Patriots and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee VA Suicide Prevention Outreach.
The walk is followed by a brat fry and live entertainment. Cost to participate is $35. Each walker receives a T-shirt. Registration is $40 on the day of the event, but late-comers are not guaranteed a T-shirt. Pledges are welcome, with prizes for those raising the highest dollar amounts. Donations are also welcome. Packets can be picked up Friday, May 20 at the Grafton post, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pledges can be dropped off that evening.
Walkers can bring leashed dogs, scooters, wheelchairs, wagons and strollers. Riteway Bus Company will transport walkers back to the Cedarburg Legion.
Sponsors of the event include Riteway Bus Company, Eernisse Funeral Home, Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly, US Bank and more.
For more information, email sweat4vetswi@gmail.com or call 920-851-610. The website, sweat4vetswi.com, is already open for sign-up.