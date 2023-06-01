OZAUKEE COUNTY — Libraries around the county will launch their summer reading programs next week, with themes, challenges, prizes and more for everyone from young children to adults.
Here are some of the things libraries in southern Ozaukee County have planned:
- Frank L. Weyenberg Public Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon. The library will launch its program on Friday, June 9 with a show by Dave Fox and Will Branch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fox and Branch have energized audiences in the U.S. for over two decades with their dynamic mix of oldtime music, original songs and family folk music that appeals to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to actively participate by clapping, dancing or singing along.
The summer reading program challenges everyone from pre-readers to adults to track their reading.
To learn more, go to www.flwlib.org/98/Summer-Reading-Program.
- Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover, Ave. Running from June 10 to July 31, the CPL’s theme this year is “All Together Now!” Registration begins Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. with a kickoff at Cedar Creek Park. Participants can also register at the library that day.
Registration continues through the length of the program and there are activities, reading incentives and prizes for children, teens and adults, including state park day passes and coupons for local businesses and events.
More information about the summer reading program can be found on the Cedarburg Public Library website at www.cedarburglibrary.org.
- USS Liberty Memorial Public Library, 1620 11th Ave., Grafton. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibility, which will be reflected throughout the library this summer.
Registration starts today for reading logs. The full slate of activities begin Monday, June 12, with programs, storytimes and more.
Watch for details at www.graftonpubliclibrary.net.