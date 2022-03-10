MEQUON - Mequon might feel like a world away from the war-torn streets of Kyiv. But for Concordia University Wisconsin, there is a deeply personal connection to the developments on the ground as Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.
In 1997, CUW’s then-president Rev. Dr. John Buuck co-founded what was known as the Wisconsin International University-Ukraine in Kyiv with Dr. Oleksandr Romanovskyi and his wife, Dr. Julia Romanovska. Enrollment in the school swelled to nearly a thousand students prior to the pandemic, and its name was officially changed to Ukrainian American Concordia University in 2018 when it received accreditation from the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
But life came to a standstill for the UACU community when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. In a March 1 Zoom call organized by CUW, UACU staff and alumni shared with Wisconsin journalists a glimpse into their current reality as inhabitants of a city under siege.
Julia Morozova, who graduated from UACU two years ago with her master’s degree, is currently sheltering with her family in Brobary, a town about 9 miles outside of Kyiv. From there, she has borne witness to Russia’s air assault on the capitol city.
“We are hearing all the time, sometimes it’s the missiles going in the direction of Kyiv or places around Kyiv, sometimes it’s our forces hitting the planes and the missiles, not letting them do this,” she said. “We are monitoring and waiting because we know there’s a column of troops going in our direction, but they’ve been luckily stopped so far by our army, and we hope it will stay that way.”
“I have no intention of leaving but I may be forced to leave, or perhaps I won’t be able to get out,” said Paul Thomas, who serves on the UACU advisory board and is an honorary professor in finance and economics at the university.
Thomas has been living in Ukraine for 25 years, and laments the “barbaric” Russian attacks on a society that was just coming into its own.
“I’ve seen a truly miraculous level and pace of development in this country that, quite frankly, few countries coming out of a totalitarian system, the Russian empire, could achieve,” he said. “No country is perfect, but Ukraine, in the 30 years I’ve been associated with it, has achieved remarkable progress economically, socially, politically, ethically, morally. It’s chosen its future, it wants to be part of Europe, it does not want to again be a slave state of Russia. We’ll have to see how all that plays out.”
There are currently 47 faculty/staff members and 520 students at the university, which is located in downtown Kyiv. The school campus was unharmed as of the time of the Zoom call, reported Romanovska. “We are like a family,” she told journalists. “We know the students by name.” School has been suspended since the invasion, but the university is working to keep in contact with its students and alumni through Facebook and WhatsApp groups.
Morozova called the Russian aggression “pure terrorism.”
“I feel very scared,” she said. “In our family we have a kid who is 7 months old and that’s making it even worsE. Everybody who has kids, you know, we cannot just take her down to the cellar. It’s cold, her teeth are coming out, she’s crying and she’s very scared. We are very scared, we are very anxious. I cannot say I’m angry. I cannot believe what’s happening.
“We just want to be safe on our land. We want to be free as other people.”
The study body at UACU represents 27 countries (that number had been up to 42 prior to enrollment taking a hit with the emergence of COVID-19). Currently, there are no American citizens enrolled at the university, but there have been in the past, according to CUW officials.
The future of these students’ education is of great concern to the UACU faculty and staff, said Thomas.
“What we’re trying to do right now is to reach out not only to our partner, Concordia University Wisconsin, but other universities in the state of Wisconsin and in America and try to encourage you to contact us so we can discuss some creative ways to help our students finish up the semester they’ve started, maybe even catch up in the summer,” he said. “We have to hope that their physical lives and psychological lives will be preserved today, in the short term while this barbarism plays out, but we also have to trust in good triumphing over evil and look forward to how do we help students reconnect to their education.”
On March 8, UACU posted on its Facebook page alerting students that the university had established a new server located outside of Ukraine and hoped to begin online classes on March 9 - “for those of you who are safe and have internet access,” said the post. “Our partners Concordia University Wisconsin in the USA and School of Management Vancouver (ACSENDA) in Canada are ready to enroll you from April and May 2022 for online courses and are working on the opportunities for some grants to study on campus. University of Trier (Germany) can also be considered.”
“I want this to be heard in other countries: we do feel scared, we do feel angry, we feel nervous, we feel miserable, but at the same time, we feel pretty tough, pretty proud of what we are going through and how we are going through it,” said UACU alumnus Yulia Sobkova. “If this is not an example of how independence looks like, I don’t know what is.”