Lineup announced for Country in the Burg 2023

CEDARBURG - Summer is still months away, but Country in the Burg recently dropped its lineup for the 2023 season and tickets are now available for purchase.
Country artist Sara Evans and music band Restless Road will be performing Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Cedar Creek Park, with Kip Moore returning to Cedarburg to headline that night. Lee Brice will headline the second night on Sunday, Aug. 26 after performances by Michael Ray and Tyler Farr.
“We’re excited for it. Every year is always a fun challenge for what we can bring in and what we can do,” said Alex Uhan, founder of Country in the Burg.
He said the six artists have a combined total of 21 No. 1 hits, 1.8 billion views on YouTube and 2.2 billion streams on Spotify.
Uhan also hinted at a couple of small surprises happening this year with the two-night music festival.
Country in the Burg welcomes between 4,500 to 5,500 people per night to Cedar Creek Park. And, as it has been since the beginning, the biggest part of the event is the fundraising side of it.
Since the first Country in the Burg, Uhan said they have raised $240,000 to Children’s Hospital, Mel’s Charities, military charities and many local organizations and charities.
“That’s what this festival is built on, that’s why these artists keep coming,” Uhan said.
Uhan hopes to fundraise over $100,000 this year.
Uhan added that they are planning to build the brand of Country in the Burg. The organization is looking into hosting live performances of country artists in Cedarburg during the colder months after many people asked Uhan about that.
Currently, Country in the Burg hosts a golf outing in September that helps raise money and also includes a live music performance after the event.