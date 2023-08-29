PORT WASHINGTON — United Way of Northern Ozaukee announced the campaign cabinet volunteers who will lead the 2023-24 fundraising campaign. The cabinet is comprised of community leaders who volunteer their time and talent to work with UWNO’s fundraising committee to advocate for support from individuals, business leaders and organizations.
The goal for this year’s campaign has been set at $510,000. Last year’s campaign raised $409,889 from and for Ozaukee County. The campaign cabinet is coming together to help drive the additional money that is needed to build a sustainable program for the Community Services Navigator Program; a coordinated and comprehensive health and human service system for accessing resources and services, according to a UWNO press release.
The theme of this year’s campaign is “Change doesn’t happen … it is created together.” This year’s honorary co-chairs are Barb Dickmann and Marty Becker. Dickmann was president of the village of Saukville from 2003 to 2023 and a longtime Saukville resident. She is the owner and potter of All Fired Up.
Dickmann is also past president of Women’s Focus and United Way of Northern Ozaukee. She is still very active in her community as a member of the Port Washington- Saukville Rotary Club and a water aerobics teacher at the Feith Family Ozaukee YMCA.
“My heart is in community service. I try to keep an open mind and ask God to direct my time,” Dickmann said. “As a result, I was drawn to the passion with which the United Way of Northern Ozaukee does its amazing work. Their thoughtful fund-raising and multi-faceted approach to maximizing funds collected and volunteer time offered continues to provide solutions to those who need to overcome obstacles and be empowered to succeed. In addition, United Way of Northern Ozaukee continues to expand its offerings in an effort to be ahead of any regional needs increase.”
Becker has been a resident of Ozaukee County for over 45 years. During that time, he served the community as a pharmacist and mayor of Port Washington. He also has served on the YMCA board and Port Washington Police and Fire Commission.
In semi-retirement, Becker is still working limited hours as a pharmacist, but is looking to give back more to his community. He said that he was aware of United Way and has seen how their support for their partner agencies has translated into sustainable support for people in Ozaukee County with acute and chronic needs.
“By helping United Way to become more sustainable, I feel I’m helping the whole community,” Becker said.
Dickmann and Becker will have a strong team of four community leaders who will work together to engage people across the Ozaukee community who want to make a difference. Members of the volunteer campaign cabinet are:
- Dr. Doug McManus, campaign vice president and former chief medical officer of Advocate Aurora’s Central Region. McManus serves on several boards, including Albrecht Free Clinic and Successful Aging and is a founding board member of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
- Jim Asplin, financial adviser for 24 years and the owner of Newport Wealth Management. He is a past president and member for more than 23 years of the Port Washington-Saukville Rotary Club, as well as a past board member for Portal inc., a girls basketball coach for St. Joseph Parish school and a member of the inaugural UWNO Campaign Committee.
- Bill Moren, a retired financial adviser, member of board of directors for Cedarburg Cultural Center and member of Love our Great Lakes Planning Group.
- Robert Fechner, president and managing partner of Kuttner North America and member of the Port Washington-Saukville Rotary Club.
United Way’s annual fundraising campaign will kick off Friday and includes opportunities for employees of local companies to donate through payroll deduction. Community members can donate online or through the mail. Visit www.United-WayNO.org for more information about donating to the 2023-24 campaign.
United Way of Northern Ozaukee started in 1950 as a United Red Feather Agency Community Chest founded by local business leaders. The nonprofit is committed to mobilizing the Ozaukee County community to give, advocate and volunteer, and advance education, income and health in the county.