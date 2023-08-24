GRAFTON — The Grafton Historical Society, established in 2016, is looking to move into the 21st Century.
“We’d like to be a resource, answer questions, help the public learn about things in the village and town of Grafton they don’t know about,” said Tom Krueger, a member of the board of directors. “Someone who has a flag might come to us with questions — ‘Who came up with the design? What does the flag mean?’” The society’s archives, collected since the group’s inception through donations, have been stored in the basement of Grafton’s public library. But that arrangement is coming to an end.
“We have no physical space to store the archives. We’d like to have the materials displayed and visible on a rotating basis, not collecting dust,” Krueger said. “We need to jumpstart the effort for permanence.”
The group will move materials to the North Shore Academy of Arts, which is next door to the library in the Timothy Wooden Building. However, this would be on a temporary basis.
“We’d like to purchase or lease a place to call home,” Krueger said. “But we can’t lease if we don’t have income. We need to reach out to our membership and businesses, identify our goals.”
In the past, the village has provided funds, but he said the group needs to establish a formal budget outlining expenses and income, and figuring out what they want to accomplish.
Greater membership and a larger presence in the area would help the bottom line.
“We’re always looking for active members who are willing to volunteer, to promote the society,” Krueger said. “It takes people.”
Additionally, the board is hoping to enlist the services of someone with a technical grasp to take over the website.
Krueger said the Grafton Historical Society has been seeing good attendance at its quarterly programs.
“Earlier this year, Milwaukee historian John Gurda drew our biggest audience so far,” he said.
The next meeting will feature Ron Faiola. His presentation, to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, is titled The Wisconsin Supper Club. Fittingly, since the meeting is held at the Rose-Harms American Legion Post, there will be a cash bar, featuring, appropriately, an Old Fashioned.
The group meets monthly. For more information about the society or learning about becoming a member, visit the Grafton Historical Society’s website, www.graftonareahistory.org.