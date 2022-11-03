Looking for a few good bell ringers

OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month.
The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs, nonprofits and youth groups as well as individual volunteers ring their bells Nov. 12 through Christmas Eve to collect donations and provide assistance to those in need.
“The reward is knowing the donations are put to good use in helping those who are struggling financially in the county,” said Unit Chairman and Kettle Coordinator Mark Schowalter, who has been with the group for over 40 years. “We are proud to be a part of the network of many great nonprofits in the county helping those in need.”
Volunteers generally ring from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays in two-hour shifts.
Schowalter said they currently have coordinators and ringers in Port Washington, Saukville, Grafton and Cedarburg and are looking to have a greater presence in the Mequon-Thiensville area, as they have locations for ringing, but are still searching for a coordinator.
“Duties include scheduling ringers, setting up equipment, collecting buckets every four hours and making deposits at the bank on Mondays,” he said about coordinators. “We are looking to get a start in Mequon-Thiensville so any help would be appreciated, even a few select days.”
After groups are scheduled to ring, they open it up to individuals and families who can find a spot on their RegisterToRing.com.
According to Schowalter, the majority of funds, which help create Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit’s budget for the following year, stay in Ozaukee County, with a small percentage going to Salvation Army for support of their shelters and emergency assistance.
Founded in 1865, the Salvation Army is a global church and charity continuing to help millions affected by challenges every day. Its Red Kettle Campaign has become one of the most recognizable and important fundraisers in the U.S., according to its website. Schowalter said the organization has had a long history and presence in Ozaukee County.
“Salvation Army’s recent taglines have been ‘Need Knows No Season’ and ‘Doing the Most Good’,” he said. “Those two thoughts pretty much sum up why we exist and what our mission is. We have great coordinators and volunteers that make what we do possible. We appreciate them and would welcome anyone else to join us.”
Those interested in volunteering should contact Schowalter at mark.schowalter@pwsb.bank or 414-573-6711.