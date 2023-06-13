MEQUON — Lumen Christi Catholic School fourth-grader Lauren Sewart of Mequon won the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors 2023 Fair Housing Poster Design Contest with her message, “Fair Housing Creates Bright Futures.”
