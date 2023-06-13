BIZ PG-POSTER WINNER.TIFF

Realtor Jess Vroman, a member of the GMAR's Equal Opportunity Committee and a poster judge, presents Lauren with a $100 Amazon gift card and $500 for the school.

 Photo courtesy of Lumen Christi Catholic School

MEQUON — Lumen Christi Catholic School fourth-grader Lauren Sewart of Mequon won the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors 2023 Fair Housing Poster Design Contest with her message, “Fair Housing Creates Bright Futures.”

