GRAFTON — A Mequon-Thiensville School District administrator was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $850 worth of merchandise.
Kevin Deering, 41, was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday for one felony count of retail theft — intentionally take. Deering, who was a former principal at John Long Middle School for six years and had prior experience as an athletic director at Grafton High School, currently serves as executive director of educational services in the MTSD.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to Meijer on Saturday for a report of a retail theft incident. He made contact with the store’s loss prevention employee, who informed the officer that he learned of a series of retail thefts committed by Deering.
The employee said that Deering’s actions involved “skip scanning,” which involves having multiples of the same item, but only scanning and paying for one of the items, according to the complaint. Deering allegedly also weighed produce items and then added additional items after the initial lesser weight was recorded.
In some instances, Deering would leave items in his cart, such as small appliances and not scan them, the complaint said.
The employee then showed the officer video footage from Saturday’s incident, which showed Deering, who was using a self-checkout register, having multiple items, but only scanning one. The officer also observed Deering entering “1” as the quantity despite having multiples of the same item, according to the complaint. Once he completed his checkout, Deering did not attempt to scan the other items left in the cart.
The complaint notes that the officer was notified of this behavior March 13 while he reviewed transactions that were flagged for potential skip scanning, and at that time, was alerted to Deering’s March 11 transaction, according to the criminal complaint.
After seeing what happened Saturday, he then reviewed Deering’s previous transactions and discovered similar incidents of skip scanning or failing to scan products on the following dates:
- Feb. 14, 2023 – loss of $112.04
- Feb. 19, 2023 – loss of $88.49
- Feb. 23, 2023 – loss of $15.42
- Feb. 25, 2023 – loss of $45.28
- March 4, 2023 – loss of $66.04
- March 11, 2023 – loss of $99.80
- March 19, 2023 – loss of $104.64
- March 24, 2023 – loss of $21.97
- April 1, 2023 – loss of $21.46
- April 2, 2023 – loss of $146.77
Deering, who was in the loss prevention office at the time of the investigation Saturday, told the officer he did not realize he was doing this and that he would pay for the items, adding that he understood if it was captured on video and that he wanted to cooperate, the complaint says.
The officer pointed out that Deering was caught on video several times, proving that this was not just a mistake of missing one or couple items, but that he blatantly avoided scanning items that resulted in a total loss of $864.47.
“On the evening of Sunday, April 9, Mequon-Thiensville School District administrators became aware of a situation involving an MTSD employee. The employee has been placed on administrative leave, effective Monday, April 10,” according to a district statement. “As this is a confidential personnel matter and an ongoing legal investigation, we do not have any further comment at this time.”