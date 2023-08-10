GRAFTON — Filmed last month during Celebrate Grafton’s Food Truck Night in Veterans Memorial Park, the Grafton episode on the long-running TV Show “Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n” will air at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the CW 18. The appearance is sponsored by the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee, in cooperation with Celebrate Grafton, RAM Tool, Inc, Foxtown Brewing and Fromm Family Foods.
TV personalities Mad Dog and Merrill have been traveling the Midwest for the past 13 years, hosting the international television series that shows viewers how easy it is to be creative while entertaining in their own backyard. Fred Beyer joined the show in 2015.