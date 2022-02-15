Maher out of running for Cedarburg School Board - 1

Top row (l to r): Jen Calzada, Elizabeth Charland, Kate Erickson and Ryan Hammetter. Bottom row (l to r): Rick Leach (I), Jamie Maier, Hani Malek and Laura Stroebel (I)
CEDARBURG — Several weeks before Tuesday’s primary, Cedarburg School Board member and candidate for reelection Jen Calzada announced she was resigning from the board and halting her campaign. 

Voters in Ozaukee County seemed to have received the message, as she came in last out of the nine candidates on the ballot hoping for a shot at one of four spots on the board in spring. But the more than 260 Washington County residents who live within the Cedarburg School District may not have been aware of Calzada’s announcement, and their added votes landed her a spot on the April 5 ballot.

School Board incumbents Laurel Stroebel and Rick Leach were heavily favored by voters in both counties, grabbing nearly a quarter of the votes between them, with newcomers Hani Malek and Elizabeth Charland not too far behind. 

Candidate Michael Maher, a former Cedarburg Common Council member, was eliminated from contention. 

Despite Calzada’s admission that she does not want to serve another term, her name will appear on the April ballot.  

Voter turnout in Ozaukee County was about 29.8%. 

The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Laura Stroebel (I)2,20714.01%
Rick Leach (I)2,02412.85%
Hani A. Malek1,98812.62%
Elizabeth Charland1,96412.47%
Ryan Hammetter1,87111.88%
Kate Erickson1,68110.67%
Jamie Maier1,3368.48%
Jen Calzada1,3308.44%
Mike Maher1,3218.38%
Write-in250.15%
Total Votes15,747 
   

Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

