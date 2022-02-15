CEDARBURG — Several weeks before Tuesday’s primary, Cedarburg School Board member and candidate for reelection Jen Calzada announced she was resigning from the board and halting her campaign.
Voters in Ozaukee County seemed to have received the message, as she came in last out of the nine candidates on the ballot hoping for a shot at one of four spots on the board in spring. But the more than 260 Washington County residents who live within the Cedarburg School District may not have been aware of Calzada’s announcement, and their added votes landed her a spot on the April 5 ballot.
School Board incumbents Laurel Stroebel and Rick Leach were heavily favored by voters in both counties, grabbing nearly a quarter of the votes between them, with newcomers Hani Malek and Elizabeth Charland not too far behind.
Candidate Michael Maher, a former Cedarburg Common Council member, was eliminated from contention.
Despite Calzada’s admission that she does not want to serve another term, her name will appear on the April ballot.
Voter turnout in Ozaukee County was about 29.8%.
The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Laura Stroebel (I)
|2,207
|14.01%
|Rick Leach (I)
|2,024
|12.85%
|Hani A. Malek
|1,988
|12.62%
|Elizabeth Charland
|1,964
|12.47%
|Ryan Hammetter
|1,871
|11.88%
|Kate Erickson
|1,681
|10.67%
|Jamie Maier
|1,336
|8.48%
|Jen Calzada
|1,330
|8.44%
|Mike Maher
|1,321
|8.38%
|Write-in
|25
|0.15%
|Total Votes
|15,747
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)