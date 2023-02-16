MEQUON - If the puppies found near a road in Mequon late Monday night didn’t have a safe home before, they do now.
Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell said officers responded to a report of four 8-week-old malnourished puppies spotted in a ditch somewhere between Cedarburg and Highland roads.
According to Wisconsin Humane Society Vice President of Communications Angela Speed, an overnight WHS responder met the officers at the site, transporting three of the mixed-breed puppies to their Ozaukee Campus and one to the Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center in Grafton, where he was euthanized due to the extent of his injuries and condition.
“The three puppies are at the WHS Ozaukee Campus on stray hold,” Speed said, noting that the WHS Ozaukee Campus is the stray holding facility for most of Ozaukee County.
She explained that unless an owner comes forward, they legally become WHS’ after the stray hold period is lifted Feb. 22.
Now named Love, Amar and Liebe, the puppies have all been seen by a veterinarian and are on a special diet. Speed said they are also monitoring them for other signs of illness.
“They seem quite social and although they were tired (Tuesday) after their ordeal (Monday), they were eager to greet staff who stopped by to check in on them!” Speed added.
For more information about the WHS and ways to donate or adopt, visit www.wihumane.org.