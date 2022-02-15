Man arrested after report of stalking, barricading himself in home

CEDARBURG — A report of stalking spiraled into a situation where the Ozaukee County Special Response Team got involved Saturday in Cedarburg.
The Cedarburg Police Department received a call involving a 45-year-old Cedarburg man who was already out on bail for stalking, said Cedarburg Police Chief Michael McNerney.
Police responded to the man’s home In the 600 block of Harrison Avenue. McNerney stated that an officer made contact with the man, who then ran back into his home and barricaded himself in. Police got an arrest warrant and contacted the Ozaukee County SRT.
McNerney said the man eventually surrendered and came outside to the Ozaukee County SRT who then turned him over to the Cedarburg Police Department. The man was the only individual in the home and there were no reported injuries.
The man was transported to a hospital to be checked out before being transported to the Ozaukee County Jail.
McNerney stated the department referred charges of stalking, bail jumping, unlawful use of a telephone and resisting and obstructing an officer to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.