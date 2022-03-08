Man charged after leading Grafton police on 4-mile chase through downtown

GRAFTON — A Two Rivers man who last week led Grafton police on a zig-zagging 4-mile chase through downtown - striking an occupied car along the way and nearly striking a squad car twice - was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Friday.
The charges against Cody Slowinski, 30, include fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, hit and run and drug possession.
According to the complaint against Slowsinksi, Grafton police were called to the area of Bridge Street and 11th Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a man banging on his vehicle, honking the horn and yelling for help. When officers arrived, they found Slowinski in the driver’s seat of his car, punching the driver’s side door. When an officer tried to approach Slowinski, he looked at him and fled in his vehicle, almost striking a squad car.
The officers activated their lights and sirens as they pursued Slowinski, who first turned into an apartment building parking lot before quickly backing up and, again, nearly striking a squad car, according to the complaint.
Slowinski then drove onto Bridge Street and continued fleeing officers for nearly 4 miles, turning down one street after another, running stop signs, driving over curbs, turning off his lights and driving at speeds of up to 50 mph, the complaint said. He ultimately stopped just blocks from where he started.
While he was driving east on Washington Street, Slowinski struck a vehicle driven by a woman who was trying to move her car out of the way. He was traveling at between 45 and 50 mph at the time, causing the woman’s vehicle to spin about 270 degrees, according to the complaint. Slowinski did not stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
Slowinski ultimately stopped his car after driving through Paramount Plaza and began rummaging through his vehicle. He ignored officers’ commands to stop and instead fled on foot, according to the complaint. He was Tasered twice and eventually fell into a puddle of mud, where he was apprehended.
The complaint said that police found multiple baggies, a spoon that tested positive for heroin and both unused and charred balls of Chore Boy, a scouring pad that is reportedly put into a pipe to hold the crack cocaine in place.
Slowinski told police that he drove from Two Rivers to Milwaukee to purchase heroin, which he used in Milwaukee, according to the complaint. He then drove to Grafton, where he used again just before police arrived.
“When asked about his behavior in his vehicle, the defendant stated he gets that way sometimes when he uses,” the complaint said.
Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy on Friday set a cash bond of $20,000 for Slowinski, who still remains in the Ozaukee County Jail.