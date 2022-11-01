PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 2 at a home on Obikoba Circle, where they found a man, identified in the complaint as Viet Duoc Truong of Mequon, bleeding on the ground, and a woman attempting first aid, according to the criminal complaint. Body camera footage revealed others at the party making stabbing gestures and pointing at Nguyen.
“In the morning, I took my dog out around 6 a.m. and there were like 10 cop cars and caution tape all around. It was freaky,” a neighbor had said at the time.
Nguyen is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. Further proceedings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.