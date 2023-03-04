TOWN OF GRAFTON — An unidentified male was found dead in a car in the ditch on County Trunk Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department.
The white four-door Chevy Malibu was found in the east ditch of CTH C. According to the sheriff's department, the death appears to be suspicious.
The sheriff's department believes the car was parked in that location overnight, and they are seeking any information from the public regarding the car and any other vehicles or people traveling with it.
The sheriff's department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
If you saw anything in relation to this vehicle, call the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.
CTH C from Lakefield Road to Falls Road was closed for much of the day and reopened around 6:30 p.m.
This is an active investigation.