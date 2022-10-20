Many at meeting throw support behind possible new charter school in the area

MEQUON - After passing the first stage of approval, organizers of a potential Ozaukee County charter school gave the public a chance to weigh in on the topic.
Held at the Howard J. Schroeder American Legion Post 457 in Mequon, supporters, opponents and other community members gathered Monday night to voice their opinions on the North Shore Classical Academy which, if offered a contract, would be the third K-12 public charter school in the county.
“At the end, we’re going to have you participate and speak to us and we’re going to listen, watch and let you have the floor,” NSCA founder Cheryle Rebholz told community members during the meeting. “This is a sample of how we’re going to operate. We’re going to be very open and transparent and mixed within the community and have this kind of engagement all of the time.”
University of Wisconsin System Office of Educational Opportunity Director Vanessa Moran said that Monday’s meeting was not only well attended, but well supported too.
“After tallying up the Post-It notes from the community members that attended, 95% support the North Shore Classical Academy initiative,” Moran said.
One community member supported the idea of the charter school having no federal funding, also noting that it offers a competitive environment.
“Anyone in business knows that competition breeds proven results,” one man said. “So the fact is that this school would actually improve the Mequon-Thiensville school system.”
Scarlett Johnson, who along with Rebholz, unsuccessfully tried to recall four members of the Mequon-Thiensville School Board last year, said she liked the idea of the charter school raising academic standards. She also favors the focus on the four pathways.
“I really am appreciative of the alternative pathways. I think it’s really important to address that each child is different,” Johnson said.
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was in attendance and expressed his support for the charter school’s results-oriented focus.
“One thing I like about this is that it’s results-oriented. Schools don’t make it, schools shut down,” Clarke said. “There are schools in the Milwaukee Public School system that have zero proficiency in English and math and are allowed to stay open day after day after day. It’s a sin and I think it’s criminal.”
The following list is in order of popular categories created by those in attendance at the meeting:
- Classical curriculum with World of Work component
- Four pathways (college prep, career tech ed, military/leadership and entrepreneurship) and uniforms tied
- Another and different tuition-free public school choice for parents
- Independence from the traditional public school
- Parental rights
- Minimal electronic devices during the school day
Several in attendance, like Mequon resident Beth Bauer, were opposed to the idea of creating a new school, as she questioned the economics behind it.
“How many of these can we afford?” Bauer said. “Public school is for the public, not for every individual parent. I think this school sounds really wonderful. There’s a lot here that I like, but why is everyone here asking me to pay for another school when I’m paying for private?”
Bauer also said that the purpose of a charter school is to work with disadvantaged children and give them an opportunity that they don’t have in their public school system.
“If you want a private school, we have plenty of them around here,” she added.
The NSCA is currently in phase two of a five phase process. The phase two application is due Nov. 1 and will be reviewed by the OEO Advisory Council, who Moran said, will collectively make a recommendation as to whether the proposal should move on to the next phase.