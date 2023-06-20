Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:
Jose Alvarez Ibarra and Rosita Hernandez of West Milwaukee
Connor Young of Kenosha and Kayla Pagel of Norway, Wis.
Drew Brandenburg of Grafton and Abigail Benvenuto of Cedarburg
Michael Davel and Christy Herbst of Port Washington
Joshua Bollech and Melissa Henke of Cedarburg
Michael Kuntz and Ann John of Grafton
Frederic Mayer of Mequon and Kathleen Miller of Loveland,nColo.
Michael Rosenthal Sr. and Sherry Cannizzo of Glendale
Alexander Morrell and Emily Bolwerk of Port Washington
Christopher Dhuse of North Aurora, Ill. and Anna Gain of Geneva, Ill.
Ryan Neff of Chicago, Ill. and Serena Zacharias of Mequon
Benjamin Hengst and Sophie Zang of Cedarburg
Matthew Kline and Jordan Orr of Grafton
Rubin Marshak and Grace Mantyh of Mequon
Landon Walters and Elizabeth Colden of Port Washington
Daniel Beaver and Cheryl Kucharski of Milwaukee
Lawrence Elmer and Lanie Eaton of Plymouth
Jake Schmitt and Jessica Daley of Georgetown, Texas
Peter Bartlett and Abbey Schmitt of Grafton
Robert Gould and Pamela Powell of Mequon
Andrew Mertig and Nerrissa Dyett of Murrieta, Calif.
Kyle Murphy of Fredonia and Ashley Scheele of Kohler
Matthew Kearns and Nicole Markielewski of Cedarburg
Joshua Pingel of Cleveland, Ohio and Grace McCreedy of Plymouth
Darrin Petersen and Valerie Grimm of Grafton