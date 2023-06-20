Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:

Jose Alvarez Ibarra and Rosita Hernandez of West Milwaukee

Connor Young of Kenosha and Kayla Pagel of Norway, Wis.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Drew Brandenburg of Grafton and Abigail Benvenuto of Cedarburg

Michael Davel and Christy Herbst of Port Washington

Joshua Bollech and Melissa Henke of Cedarburg

Michael Kuntz and Ann John of Grafton

Frederic Mayer of Mequon and Kathleen Miller of Loveland,nColo.

Michael Rosenthal Sr. and Sherry Cannizzo of Glendale

Alexander Morrell and Emily Bolwerk of Port Washington

Christopher Dhuse of North Aurora, Ill. and Anna Gain of Geneva, Ill.

Ryan Neff of Chicago, Ill. and Serena Zacharias of Mequon

Benjamin Hengst and Sophie Zang of Cedarburg

Matthew Kline and Jordan Orr of Grafton

Rubin Marshak and Grace Mantyh of Mequon

Landon Walters and Elizabeth Colden of Port Washington

Daniel Beaver and Cheryl Kucharski of Milwaukee

Lawrence Elmer and Lanie Eaton of Plymouth

Jake Schmitt and Jessica Daley of Georgetown, Texas

Peter Bartlett and Abbey Schmitt of Grafton

Robert Gould and Pamela Powell of Mequon

Andrew Mertig and Nerrissa Dyett of Murrieta, Calif.

Kyle Murphy of Fredonia and Ashley Scheele of Kohler

Matthew Kearns and Nicole Markielewski of Cedarburg

Joshua Pingel of Cleveland, Ohio and Grace McCreedy of Plymouth

Darrin Petersen and Valerie Grimm of Grafton

Recommended for you