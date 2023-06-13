Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:
Garrett Buth and Kalee Owens of Thiensville
Daniel Prohuska of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Jillian Herlinger of Saukville
Jack Eberhardt and Avery Sleger of Cedarburg
Jacob Beran and Kayla Bublitz of Port Washington
Jeremy Tapper and Jacquelyn Rennicke of Port Washington
Taylor Skiff and Olga Vroublevskaya of Mequon
Cole Patza and Bridgette Bartlett of Glendale
Bruce Lange of New Berlin and Linda Patzer of Saukville
Dustin Luther and Megan Lynch-Belzer of Port Washington
Adam-Paul Tuzzo and Amanda Lowney of Mequon
Grant Gauthier of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Emily Harrington of Concordia, Kan.
Richard Hughes of Howell, Mich. and Christy Hilgendorf of Grafton
Jake Tarantino and Allison Zelinski of Mequon
Curtis Flannick and Abigail Kramer of Cedarburg
James Pekowsky and Betsy Bartlett of Cedarburg
Adam Dietz and Samantha Mills of Milwaukee