Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:

Garrett Buth and Kalee Owens of Thiensville

Daniel Prohuska of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Jillian Herlinger of Saukville

Jack Eberhardt and Avery Sleger of Cedarburg

Jacob Beran and Kayla Bublitz of Port Washington

Jeremy Tapper and Jacquelyn Rennicke of Port Washington

Taylor Skiff and Olga Vroublevskaya of Mequon

Cole Patza and Bridgette Bartlett of Glendale

Bruce Lange of New Berlin and Linda Patzer of Saukville

Dustin Luther and Megan Lynch-Belzer of Port Washington

Adam-Paul Tuzzo and Amanda Lowney of Mequon

Grant Gauthier of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Emily Harrington of Concordia, Kan.

Richard Hughes of Howell, Mich. and Christy Hilgendorf of Grafton

Jake Tarantino and Allison Zelinski of Mequon

Curtis Flannick and Abigail Kramer of Cedarburg

James Pekowsky and Betsy Bartlett of Cedarburg

Adam Dietz and Samantha Mills of Milwaukee

