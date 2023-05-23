Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:
Bryce Adamski and Melissa Petroff of Saukville
Keith Borlick and Ashley Claussen of Belgium
Ryu Yang and Amy Ly of Port Washington
Sean Pierret and Amy Bailey of Mequon
Chad Burgess and Emily Mattias of Grafton
Thomas Little and Samantha Crevensten of Elmore, Ala.
Daniel Fink of Hartland and Catherine Burke of Mequon
Alexander Hiles and Alya Siddique of Mequon
Samuel Jackson and Madeline Schultz of Minneapolis, Minn.
Frank Malaczynski of Brookfield and Tina Rose of Grafton
Donald Gollwitzer Jr. and Heather Reetz of Port Washington