Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Ozaukee County Clerk:

Bryce Adamski and Melissa Petroff of Saukville

Keith Borlick and Ashley Claussen of Belgium

Ryu Yang and Amy Ly of Port Washington

Sean Pierret and Amy Bailey of Mequon

Chad Burgess and Emily Mattias of Grafton

Thomas Little and Samantha Crevensten of Elmore, Ala.

Daniel Fink of Hartland and Catherine Burke of Mequon

Alexander Hiles and Alya Siddique of Mequon

Samuel Jackson and Madeline Schultz of Minneapolis, Minn.

Frank Malaczynski of Brookfield and Tina Rose of Grafton

Donald Gollwitzer Jr. and Heather Reetz of Port Washington

