What are your favorite perennials for a shade garden? Hostas, ferns, astilbe and lungwort come to mind.
How about masterwort, known botanically as Astrantia? It might not be at the top of your list but it mixes well with all of the above, for it, too, thrives on shady sites with even soil moisture.
Astrantia, consisting of eight to 10 species, is a member of the carrot family, or Apiaceae. It is native to Central, Eastern and Southern Europe and the Caucasus, a region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.
Though I find its foliage very attractive, it is best known for its white to pink flower clusters, which are surrounded by a collar of straw-like bracts. Beginning in late spring, the 1-inch clusters open and the colorful bracts are effective through fall.
The genus, Astrantia, is derived from the Latin word “aster,” meaning star, a reference to the star-like appearance of the flowers. They are faintly fragrant and make an excellent, long-lasting cut flower. It is an exceptional perennial alternative to the annual flower known as strawflower, which is in the aster family and has the botanical name Xerochrysum bracteatum.
The two species most often found in the nursery trade are Astrantia major, the great masterwort, and Astrantia maxima, which has the common name largest masterwort. Both top out at 2 to 3 feet, so I find the common names rather confusing. All the more reason to use botanical names!
Astrantia maxima has larger flowers that are held far above the three-to five-lobed leaves that are at the base of the plant. It is not as vigorous a grower as Astrantia major.
Most of the cultivars that are readily available are of the species Astrantia major. The leaves are deeply cut and three- to seven-lobed. It spreads by lateral stems called stolons, but not to the point of becoming invasive or weedy. I have not yet had to rein in any of the six cultivars that I currently grow.
Flower color ranges from greenish-white to deep pink, the color that dominates most of the cultivars. Propagation is by division of the clump in autumn or early spring. It may also self-seed, though I have not yet seen this happen in my garden.
“Roma” has rose-pink florets in the center of the flower surrounded by silver-pink bracts. “Ruby Cloud” has red florets with greenish or pinkish bracts. “Star of Fire” has pink bracts tipped with black. The stems have an attractive contrasting dark color. “Sparkling Stars Pink,” perhaps my favorite, has pink and cream flowers.
Two of my plants have variegated leaves: “Masterpiece” has deep green leaves with a gold center. Flowers are pink. “Vanilla Gorilla” is the more striking of the two, with green and white leaves and pink flowers. As expected, because of less chlorophyll in the leaves, the plant is not as vigorous as my other cultivars.
When planting Astrantia, mix organic matter into the soil to help retain moisture, for it is not drought tolerant. Through the summer, if you see the plant becoming limp, give it a drink of water. Siting the plant where it receives morning sun or dappled shade is best, though it will tolerate full sun if kept moist.
Besides being useful in the shade garden, Astrantia can also be used at the edge of a bog garden. It is deer and pest resistant. Past uses included those that are medicinal, as the word ‘wort’ in the common name implies. It was used for relief of muscle cramps, stomach disorders, digestive problems, and other intestinal maladies.
It’s easy to fall in love with and get hooked on Astrantia. Let it become the star in your garden, as it has in mine.
Cedarburg resident Glenn Herold was professor of horticulture at Illinois Central College, East Peoria, IL from 1979 to 2011. He earned his BS in biology and MS in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Currently he holds memberships in the Midwest Regional Hosta Society, American Hosta Society, American Conifer Society, The Maple Society, Wisconsin Woody Plant Society, and Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society. Anyone with questions or comments, can email Glenn at Plantman-Glenn@gmail.com.
Additional articles on plants and gardening can be found on my blog:
https://TheCottageGardener53012.Wordpress.com.