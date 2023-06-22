GRAFTON — Grafton Meijer customers still have until July 1 to help stock the shelves of the Ozaukee Food Alliance by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through July 1.
Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.
At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the Ozaukee Food Alliance to serve those facing food insecurity.
Meijer also announced that it’s giving an extra $1 million to be divided equally among the retailer’s 468 Simply Give food pantry partners across the Midwest, including the Ozaukee Food Alliance in Ozaukee County.
Meijer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for local food pantries since 2008.