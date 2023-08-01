GRAFTON — Newly elected State Rep. Paul Melotik, R-Grafton, said he will step down from his spot on the Grafton Town Board, but will keep his position as an Ozaukee County Board supervisor after he takes state office.
“I have informed the town of Grafton Chairman, Lester Bartel, that I will be stepping down as a town of Grafton supervisor,” Melotik said in a statement last Friday. “We thanked each other for the time served together. I have enjoyed my six years as a supervisor and appreciate all that I have learned about local government through the leadership and experience of Chairman Bartel.”
Melotik was elected to the Assembly in a special election July 18, beating out Democrat Bob Tatterson.
A number of local officials maintain dual roles on town boards and the County Board, but it’s unclear how many state elected officials simultaneously hold local office.
Melotik said that serving on the County Board while being a state representative is not unprecedented.
He said current District 60 State Rep Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, did something similar.
Melotik said that he will leave the County Board at some point and will not seek re-election, but he wants to stay on to help with unfinished business. That includes helping decide how the remaining ARPA funds will be spent and working on the EMS grant program, the new dispatch center and the Lasata community-based residential facility.
He said that should any conflict of interest arise between the two roles, he will work with others on the best course of action, but says he would never let one job interfere with the other.
Melotik will be sworn into the State Assembly sometime this month. His first day in the legislative session will be Sept. 12.